San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2024: Much less fog this morning

It’s the Sunday before Christmas, and it’s starting off with more fog. This time it will be patchy, so limited areas may see visibility drop to a mile or less. Fortunately, the fog isn’t likely to be nearly as widespread as it has been the past several days.

Most of the fog should clear by 10 a.m. In the meantime, be ready to take it slow on the road and plan for possible flight delays.

Fog aside, it will be another comfortable day. Many of us will wake up in the 40s and 50s along the coast.

Expect a slow warmup. The winter solstice was yesterday, making today one of the shortest days of the year. Sunrise is at 6:48 a.m.

Our daily highs will bring us into the low to mid 60s on the coast, while the inland neighborhoods will once again rise near 70. Mountains will largely see low 60s, while the deserts will reach near 80 degrees.

We have a High Surf Advisory from now until Wednesday 4 a.m., with waves as tall as 8-12 feet. Expect dangerous conditions for swimming and surfing, along with a chance for localized coastal erosion.

We stay cool and calm until Christmas Eve, when we can expect scattered showers. A chance of showers emerges in the afternoon and stays overnight. Totals will almost certainly be light, maxing out at .10” for the coast, inland and mountain areas. The deserts are not expected to see showers.

We dry out Christmas Day, and Hanukkah begins that evening. Happy Holidays!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 62-68°

Inland: 67-73°

Mountains: 64-72°

Deserts: 77-80°

