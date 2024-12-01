San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2024: Picture-perfect start of December

We’re stepping into December feeling comfortable and warm. Conditions will be a rinse and repeat of yesterday, with plenty of sunshine and highs 5-10 degrees above normal.

The coastline can expect highs of about 70 degrees, while inland communities will climb to the mid to upper 70s. The mountains have more low to mid 60s on the way, while the deserts can expect upper 70s.

A Beach Hazards Statement goes into effect from Monday morning to early Tuesday. High tides will reach up to six feet, which could cause minor flooding for some flood-prone parking lots next to beaches. The highest tides will come Monday morning between 8 and 9 a.m.

Calm weather sticks around through the work week, with mostly sunny skies and very little temperature changes. Enjoy the vitamin D for the first week of December!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 63-74°

Deserts: 74-79°

