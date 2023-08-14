San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 13, 2023: Warm up on the way

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was an overcast morning in San Diego before the marine layer cleared in the afternoon.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms in our mountains and deserts Sunday afternoon and evening.

A dome of heat is headed our way. A warm-up will begin Monday, but we will really feel the heat beginning Tuesday. Temperatures inland will be back in the

90s. This dome will tap into monsoonal moisture. A chance of storms returns to our mountain and desert communities Wednesday.

By next weekend, temperatures should begin to cool again.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 74-84°

Inland: 83-97°

Mountains: 88-98°

Deserts: 110°

