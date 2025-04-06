San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 6, 2025: Warm Sunday before slight cooling

Today will be one of the nicest days of the week! Expect clear skies, sunshine and all around perfect beach weather.

We begin the day chilly once again, before substantial warming by the afternoon.

Today’s highs will bring the coast to about 70 degrees, perfect for getting outside! Inland, highs will reach near 80. The mountains will see mostly upper 60s, while the deserts will hit mid 80s.

Conditions change later, as the marine layer rebuilds overnight. This will likely lead to patchy areas of dense fog, arriving between roughly 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.

Take care if you’re going for any morning drives, since isolated areas could see visibility drop below a quarter-mile.

The fog clears out by tomorrow afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler. But still nice!

Expect areas of fog both mornings, with highs near 70 on the coast.

A ridge of high pressure causes another warmup by the middle of the week.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 67-76°

Inland: 76-80°

Mountains: 61-75°

Deserts: 80-86°

