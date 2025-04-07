San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 6, 2025: Temps dip before a big warmup

Temperatures dip a bit to start the week along the coast and in the valleys, but will climb back well above average by the end.

Even with the dip, temperatures will still be right at and slightly above average west of the mountains. That means the coast will be in the low 60s and 70s with the valleys in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Morning fog will impact visibility along the coast as well, but those conditions should clear out by 10 a.m.

Once that happens, we are left with some clouds over the coastal waters, but mostly sunny conditions everywhere else.

Tuesday will essentially be a copy-paste for Monday before a warm up begins midweek, peaking on Thursday and Friday.

On Friday especially, temperatures will be about 5-20 degrees above normal, putting the mountains around 80 degrees and the deserts potentially pushing past 100 degrees.

Ramona could even tie a daytime high record of 87 degrees on Thursday, which was originally set in 1988.

Temperatures will fall once again after that, even dipping a few degrees below average along the coast and in the valleys by next Sunday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-73°

Inland: 75-79°

Mountains: 68-78°

Deserts: 85-92°

