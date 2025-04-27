San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 27, 2025: Warmer weather coming this week

This morning, we have some more unsettled weather to begin the day.

Expect periods of drizzle and light, isolated showers that will get weaker throughout the morning. It’s unlikely we’ll get any more accumulation this morning, and we should be dry by noon.

The one exception is the mountains. That part of the county may see more light showers through this evening, with snow above 5,000’.

By the afternoon, most of the county will be cool and partly cloudy. Coastal and inland neighborhoods will reach low to mid 60s.

The mountains will be chilly, with highs only reaching the mid 40s! The deserts will also be cooler than normal, with highs in the low 70s.

We get warmer Monday and Tuesday, as an area of low pressure moves away from us and gives way to slightly higher pressure.

We warm up a few degrees for Monday. By Tuesday, the coast will hit mid 60s and inland communities will get back to low 70s.

The weather stays stable through the week, with cooling and a slight chance of showers expected for next weekend.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 61-65°

Inland: 58-64°

Mountains: 41-55°

Deserts: 64-71°

