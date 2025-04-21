San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2025: Morning fog now, cooler temps later

Watch Now
We started the week off on a mild note, with temperatures near average across the board.

Coastal clouds and inland fog will continue to stick around each morning through your extended forecast. However, it won't have a huge impact on overall sky cover, as gradual clearing will make way for partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions all week long.

While temps are a bit cooler than normal west of the mountains, the rest of the county is still a few degrees above average. The deserts, in fact, will still be topping out in the low-90s through Tuesday. The mountains, meantime, will hit the mid-60s to low-70s on Tuesday.

A cooling trend follows starting Wednesday and lasts through the weekend. Numbers don't really change too much on the coast, and inland neighborhoods will only see a slight dip in those daytime highs.

The mountains and deserts will feel it the most, with temperatures declining by about 10-15 degrees by Saturday.

Westerly winds will also increase mid-to-late week for the mountains and deserts, starting on Wednesday when some gusts could clock in around 35-40 mph.

Tuesday's Highs: 
Coast: 62-69°
Inland: 68-73°
Mountains: 65-73°
Deserts: 86-91°

