San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 20, 2025: Gradual cooling ahead this week

We were blessed with a beautiful Easter Sunday, with sunny skies, average temperatures and a light breeze.

Seasonal weather should continue this week, although daytime highs will go on a gradual dip as we move through your extended forecast.

In the meantime, temperatures will stay right at or slightly above normal through Tuesday.

The cooler trend really kicks in Wednesday through Saturday, with the mountains and deserts seeing the biggest fall-off by about 10-15 degrees in that span.

Morning fog will stick around on the coast through at least Tuesday, and inland through at least Friday.

However, those conditions will clear by about 10:00 a.m. as per usual, leaving the coast with partly cloudy skies and mostly sunny conditions everywhere else.

Westerly winds are expected to increase around the middle of next week for the mountains and deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-71°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 65-74°

Deserts: 85-92°

