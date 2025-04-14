San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 13, 2025: Temps trending much, much cooler

Temperatures are about to take a nose dive this week, ending with a chance for rain across the region Friday.

Monday will start with some dense fog impacting visibility on the coast and in the valleys. Those conditions should clear before the afternoon but should repeat Tuesday and Wednesday at the least.

Tuesday's morning conditions could come with a light drizzle as well west of the mountains.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures a few degrees below average for coastal and inland communities, but about 5-10 degrees above average in the mountains and the deserts.

After that, temperatures will go on a gradual decline, bringing everyone below average by Wednesday and dropping off even more through Friday.

The end of the week will see temperatures about 5-20 degrees cooler than normal at that time. Friday will also bring chances for rain.

Temperatures will rebound back to near-normal by next Sunday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-70°

Inland: 70-73°

Mountains: 67-75°

Deserts: 85-91°

