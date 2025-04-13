San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Sunday, April 13, 2025: Temps cooling down this week

Today we’re starting a trend of cool, calm conditions that will stick around for the week.

We begin our Sunday a bit gray, with areas of fog primarily inland. Clouds will retreat to the coast, but our beaches could stay gray this afternoon.

The coast will be cloudier near the beaches, with a mix of sun and clouds once you get away from the water. Inland, partly cloudy skies will emerge by the afternoon.

Our daily highs will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday. Coastal highs will stick mostly to the mid 60s, while inland communities can expect mid 70s.

In the mountains, highs will be near 70 degrees. More mid 90s are in store for the deserts.

We cool slowly down moving forward, with the coolest temperatures coming at the end of the week. By that time, both coastal and inland neighborhoods will reach only the low to mid 60s.

A chance of showers emerges Friday, expected to bring steady and light rainfall throughout the day.

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 64-68°

Inland: 74-77°

Mountains: 68-77°

Deserts: 88-95°

