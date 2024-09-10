San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 9, 2024: Drastic cool-down this week!

Today was another record-breaking hot day, with Escondido soaring to 104 degrees and Vista at 98, breaking their previous records by one degree. Temperatures will drop 5 to 10 degrees tomorrow, but despite the drop, highs will remain mostly 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the inland valleys has been extended until 8pm Tuesday for high temperatures between 95 and 103 degrees and morning lows between 68 and 75 degrees.

The Heat Advisory for the coast is set to expire at 8pm today.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 25 degrees cooler than today on Wednesday with continued cooling through Friday when we'll see mostly 70s across the county, even the inland valleys! Highs will top out 5 to 10 degrees below average and remain cool into early next week.

As high pressure weakens, a trough to our north digs south, ushering in cooler and drier conditions and increasing onshore flow. The coast and valleys will have a nice breeze with gusty winds targeting the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 20 to 45mph each afternoon and evening.

As onshore flow increases, the marine layer will return each night and morning, gradually deepening towards the valleys by week's end. In fact, on Thursday and Friday mornings, we may even see sprinkles to patchy drizzle out of the marine layer.

Westerly winds will help with nicer and more comfortable mornings with scattered clearing along the coast and better clearing inland each day.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-88°

Inland: 95-103°

Mountains: 85-100°

Deserts: 109-112°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.