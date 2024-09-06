San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 6, 2024: Excessive heating pattern lasts through weekend

Gorgeous skies have blanketed the county this morning thanks to a surge of monsoonal moisture leading to a nice mid to high-level cloud deck. But don't let that fool you, we're still looking towards a hot day across the county.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the inland valleys has been extended until 8 p.m. Monday due to high temperatures between 102 and 112 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for the mountains and deserts. The mountains can expect high temperatures between 90 and 104 degrees, while the deserts will soar between 112 and 120 degrees!

The Heat Advisory at the coast has been extended until 8 p.m. Monday for high temperatures between 85 and 95 degrees.

Expect little relief overnight, too. Sunrise temperatures will only dip into the 70s for most coast, inland, and mountain areas, while the deserts will only cool to the 80s and even some 90s.

This weekend won't be quite as hot for the mountains and deserts, but with a surge of monsoon moisture, it will be more humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the mountains, with a slight chance for the inland valleys and deserts. The best chance for storms is Saturday, but the threat continues Sunday.

Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, small hail, strong winds, and flash flooding. Due to the heat and threat of storms, hiking and spending extended time outdoors should be avoided throughout the weekend.

While temperatures will drop slightly on Monday, by Tuesday, they will be closer to average. Then, on Wednesday, we'll have much more noticeable cooling that will last through next weekend.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 85-90°

Inland: 99-110°

Mountains: 95-105°

Deserts: 111-114°

