San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 5, 2024: Hottest temperatures in years!

Today was easily the hottest day of the year for many coast and inland neighborhoods. Even more impressive, it was the hottest temperatures many areas have seen in years!

This includes:

San Diego (2022), today: 89

Ramona (2020), today: 111, a degree shy of the record of 112

El Cajon (2020), today: 104

Escondido (2023), today: 104

Alpine (2020), today: 107

Carlsbad (2023), today: 85

Chula Vista (2020), today: 93

Oceanside (2020), today: 89

Palomar Mountain (2022), today: 95

Vista (2022), today: 96

The Excessive Heat Warning for the inland valleys has been extended until 8pm Monday for high temperatures between 100 and 113 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 8pm Friday for the mountains and deserts. The mountains can expect high temperatures between 90 and 107 degrees while the deserts will soar between 112 and 120 degrees!

The Heat Advisory at the coast has also been extended until 8pm Monday for high temperatures between 82 and 97 degrees.

Don't expect much relief overnight, either. Sunrise temperatures will only dip into the 70s for most coast, inland, and mountain areas, while the deserts will only cool to the 80s and even some 90s.

This weekend won't be quite as hot for the mountains and deserts but with a surge of monsoon moisture it will be more humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the mountains with a slight chance for the inland valleys and the deserts. The best chance for storms is Saturday, but the threat continues Sunday.

Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, small hail, strong winds and flash flooding. Due to the heat and threat of storms hiking and spending extended time outdoors should be avoided through the weekend.

While temperatures will drop by 3 to 6 degrees on Monday and another 3 to 6 degrees on Tuesday, they will not trend back near normal until Wednesday. Later in the week, a trough of low pressure will move in, bringing greater cooling and even some below-average temperatures!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 82-97°

Inland: 100-113°

Mountains: 90-107°

Deserts: 114-120°

