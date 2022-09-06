San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 5, 2022: Excessive Heat Warning extended for the third time

This long-duration and dangerous heatwave continues this week with the Exessive Heat Warning extended for a third time, now in effect until 8pm Friday. Temperatures continue to trend 5 to 15 degrees above average as a strong high pressure ridge persists over the west.

These are some of the hottest temperatures of the year and with warm overnight temperatures, mostly staying in the 70s, those without air conditioning will have difficulty keeping cool.

We won't see a lot of record daily highs broken because they are so high this time of the year and will be difficult to reach. It's likely that a few record highs will be reached in addition to a few more record warm minimum temperatures. On Sunday morning two all-time record warm minimum temperatures were set at 78 in San Diego and 81 in Escondido.

Fire danger remains elevated due to the extreme temperatures and precautions should be taken to avoid any sparks that may start a fire. That includes checking for anything dragging from your vehicle.

We're now tracking Hurricane Kay churning south of Baja which is going to head north bringing us the chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend. The track of the storm will determine how much rain we get, if it heads farther west it may miss us, if it trends farther east we could see the potential for flooding rains. We'll be tracking this closely and will likely see changes to the forecast as the storm approaches so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Expect cooler temperatures this weekend, mostly in the 80s, but also higher humidity and warmer nights as moisture gets pulled in from the storm.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 83-95°

Inland: 95-104°

Mountains: 90-103°

Deserts: 110-115°

Tips to beat the heat:

Drink plenty of water, wear light-weight, loose-fitted clothing, avoid outdoor activity during the heat of the day, stay inside in air conditioning as often as possible, avoid caffeine and alcohol, never leave children or pets inside hot vehicles, provide pets with extra water and bring them inside if possible or at least provide adequate shade.

