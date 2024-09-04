San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 4, 2024: Sizzling September with heat warnings through weekend

September is starting off on a spicy note. Excessive heat will blanket the county starting today and lasting through the weekend as high pressure builds over the southwest. Temperatures will be 5 to 15 degrees above average for the second half of the week, with the worst of the heat on Thursday and Friday.

Several locations will see the hottest temperatures of the year so far, including Carlsbad, Oceanside, San Diego, and Ramona. If Lindbergh Field (San Diego) hits 87 degrees, that will be the warmest day since October 19, 2022! That was the last time we hit 87 degrees. The hottest we've gotten in San Diego this year is 85 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the inland and mountain areas from 11 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Friday. Expect high temperatures between 90 and 110 degrees and morning lows only dipping into the low to mid-70s.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the same time in the deserts for high temperatures between 113 and 118 and morning lows between 80 to 93 degrees.

The coast will be in a Heat Advisory, a level lower than the warning, from 11 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Friday for the hottest areas between 85 and 95 degrees.

Temperatures only taper slightly this weekend, but added monsoon moisture will make things more humid and bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains.

Greater cooling is expected next week as a trough of low-pressure moves in over the west.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 80-92°

Inland: 92-104°

Mountains: 93-101°

Deserts: 110-113°

