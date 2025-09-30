San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 30, 2025: Patchy morning clouds, warm afternoon

The marine layer will become shallower tomorrow and Thursday with patchy clouds early, quickly clearing to sunny skies. It will be a touch warmer tomorrow, though temperatures will remain near to 5 degrees below average.

A Beach Hazards Statement ends at 11pm Tuesday for waves of 3 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents.

Thursday will be slightly warmer and will be the warmest day of the week. You can expect 70s and 80s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts through Friday.

Slight cooling this weekend with greater cooling next week as a pair of storms pass well to the north of San Diego. At this point, the chance of any rain is minimal, but if these storms dig farther south, we may be able to get a little rain. Expect a deeper marine layer this weekend into early next week with slower clearing and potentially marine layer drizzle.

This weekend into early next week, we'll see highs in the 70s for the coast and valleys, 60s in the mountains, and 80s in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-76°

Inland: 77-83°

Mountains: 69-80°

Deserts: 92-95°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.