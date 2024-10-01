San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 30, 2024: Dangerous heat this week

It was warmer today, with several 90s for the inland areas, and it's going to be even hotter this week as high pressure builds over the west. Temperatures away from the coast will be trending 10 to 20 degrees above average!

I'm forecasting record highs tomorrow in Campo at 102 and Palomar Mountain at 90 degrees with several more records likely this week. Not only record high temperatures but also record warm low temperatures.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the inland valleys from 10am Tuesday until 8pm Thursday for highs between 90 and 106 degrees with morning lows only dipping between 65 and 73 degrees.

A Heat Advisory for the mountains will be in effect from 11am Tuesday until 8pm Thursday for highs between 84 to 104 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts from 10am Tuesday until 8pm Thursday for highs between 108 and 114 degrees and morning lows in the mid-70s to low 90s.

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will be possible each morning, mainly near the coast to 10 to 15 miles inland, clearing out most areas by mid to late morning. That will keep temperatures more comfortable along the coast staying in the 70s and a few 80s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of this heat wave, with a minor dip in temperatures by Friday as a storm passes by to the north, weakening the high pressure.

Temperatures look to get even hotter this weekend as another area of high pressure builds. We will likely see the Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings extended or re-issued as temperatures will remain 10 to 20 degrees above average

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-84°

Inland: 90-100°

Mountains: 83-102°

Deserts: 108-112°

