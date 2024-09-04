San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 3, 2024: Hottest days of the year so far!

We're in store for a September sizzle! Temperatures soar 5 to 15 degrees above average this week, with the worst of the heat Wednesday through Friday as high pressure builds over the western half of the country.

Several locations will see the hottest temperatures of the year so far! That includes Carlsbad, Oceanside, San Diego and Ramona. In fact, if Lindbergh Field (San Diego) hits 87 degrees, that will be the warmest day there since October 19, 2022! That was the last time we hit 87 degrees. The hottest we've gotten in San Diego this year is 85 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the inland and mountain areas from 11am Wednesday until 8pm Friday. Expect high temperatures between 90 to 108 degrees and morning lows only dipping into the low to mid 70s.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the same time in the deserts for high temperatures between 112 and 118 and morning lows between 80 to 92 degrees.

The coast will be in a Heat Advisory, a level lower than the warning, from 11am Thursday until 8pm Friday for hottest areas between 85 and 95 degrees.

Temperatures only taper slightly this weekend, but added monsoon moisture will make things more humid and bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains.

Greater cooling is expected next week, with temperatures trending back near normal by Tuesday as a trough of low pressure moves in over the west.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 77-90°

Inland: 95-103°

Mountains: 88-103°

Deserts: 111-116°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children, and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

