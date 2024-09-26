San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 25, 2024: Fair now, warmer days ahead

Stubborn clouds lingered for some coastal areas today while inland areas topped off 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday! Temperatures for the coast and valleys are trending 3 to nearly 10 degrees below average while the mountains and deserts are warm at 4 to 10 degrees above average!

It's cooler for the coast and valleys thanks to our natural air conditioner, the marine layer, due to a trough of low pressure to our west. Meanwhile the mountains and deserts are under the influence of a high pressure ridge to our east.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the deserts from 10am Friday until 8pm Saturday for high temperatures up to 113 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring better clearing of the marine layer but some coastal neighborhoods may see clouds linger into the afternoon, but not as many as today.

A warm-up moves in early next week with better and faster clearing of the marine layer. Temperatures will soar near 80 at the coast, 90s inland, near 90 in the mountains and in the 100s in the deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-75°

Inland: 77-86°

Mountains: 80-90°

Deserts: 107-110°

