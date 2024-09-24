San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 24, 2024: More coastal clouds Wednesday

The coast saw better clearing today, and it was slightly warmer there while it was slightly cooler inland in the deserts. The clouds will roll back in this evening, and patchy fog is possible again by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are trending near to slightly below average for the coast and inland areas as our natural air conditioner, the marine layer, is keeping things comfortable. Meanwhile, the mountains and deserts are trending 4 to 8 degrees above average, with not much change expected this week.

A storm will pass well to our north, ushering in a deeper marine layer Wednesday and Thursday and slightly cooler temperatures. Another system will bring another minor dip in temperatures by Sunday, though the temperature difference will be minor for the coast and valleys and only up to 5 degrees for the mountains and deserts.

Tomorrow and potentially Thursday expect slower clearing of the marine layer and stubborn clouds lingering at some coastal communities into the afternoon. Inland areas will still clear to sunshine by mid to late morning.

A slight warm-up moves in early next week with better and faster clearing of the marine layer. Overall expect mostly upper-60s to mid-70s at the coast, low to mid 80s inland and in the mountains and between 104 and 110 in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 90-88°

Mountains: 77-93°

Deserts: 105-109°

