San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 23, 2024: Fair first week of fall

The marine layer held on near the coast today while inland areas cleared out nicely to sunshine. The clouds will roll back in this evening with patchy fog possible again by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow should bring better clearing near the coast, but there may be some neighborhoods that get stuck in the clouds even into the afternoon.

Tuesday will be just about as warm as today, with temperatures trending just below average at the coast, just above average inland, and 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal in the mountains and deserts.

A storm will pass by well to our north by midweek ushering in a deeper marine layer Wednesday and Thursday and slightly cooler temperatures. Another system will bring even cooler temperatures by Sunday.

We won't see much change along the coast this week with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s, but by this weekend temperatures will drop to the low-80s inland, low-80s and 70s in the mountains and low 100s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 85-94°

Mountains: 82-95°

Deserts: 106-108°

