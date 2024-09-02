San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 2, 2024: September sizzle!

We're in store for a September sizzle! Temperatures soar 5 to 15 degrees above average this week, with the worst of the heat Wednesday through Friday as high pressure builds over the western half of the country.

The marine layer will be less extensive the rest of this week. Morning clouds near the coast tomorrow will quickly clear to sunny skies, and only patchy clouds are expected for the rest of the week.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the inland and mountain areas from 11am Wednesday until 8pm Friday. Expect high temperatures between 90 to 108 degrees and morning lows only dipping into the low to mid 70s.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the same time in the deserts for high temperatures between 108 and 116 and morning lows between 79 and 85 degrees.

The coast won't be under any heat advisories, but temperatures will trend in the low to mid-80s. Just 5 to 10 miles away from the beaches, temperatures will be in the 90 degrees.

Temperatures only taper slightly this weekend, but added monsoon moisture will make things more humid and bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains.

Greater cooling moves in next week with temperatures trending back near normal by Tuesday as a trough of low pressure moves in over the west.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-85°

Inland: 90-98°

Mountains: 85-101°

Deserts: 109-112°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.