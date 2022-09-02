San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 2, 2022: Holiday weekend heatwave

Brace yourselves for a stretch of excessive and dangerous heat as we head into a busy holiday weekend.

This long-duration heat wave will last into early next week bringing dangerous temperatures across the county as a strong high-pressure ridge expands over the desert southwest. Temperatures are trending 5 to 15 degrees above average with Saturday through Monday the hottest days of the stretch.

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until 8pm Tuesday for the entire county. These will be some of the hottest temperatures of the year and with warm overnight temperatures, mostly staying in the 70s, those without air conditioning will have difficulty keeping cool.

Temperatures this weekend:

Coast: 80 - 96 degrees

Inland to the mountains: 90 to 105 degrees

Deserts: 108 to 116 degrees

On top of the heat, it's getting more humid as monsoon moisture builds again. There is an outside chance for a few stray thunderstorms this weekend in the mountains and dry lightning will be a concern.

Fire danger remains elevated due to the extreme temperatures and precautions should be taken to avoid any sparks that may start a fire. That includes checking for anything dragging from your vehicle and using extra caution with any activities you'll be taking part in this Labor Day weekend including dousing any campfires.

Temperatures drop back to near normal levels by Thursday with greater cooling into next weekend as a trough of low pressure dives south breaking down the strong high-pressure ridge.

Tips to beat the heat:

Drink plenty of water, wear light-weight, loose-fitted clothing, avoid outdoor activity during the heat of the day, stay inside in air conditioning as often as possible, avoid caffeine and alcohol, never leave children or pets inside hot vehicles, provide pets with extra water and bring them inside if possible or at least provide adequate shade.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 77-87°

Inland: 90-99°

Mountains: 87-100°

Deserts: 107-112°

