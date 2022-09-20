San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 19, 2022: Pleasant week on tap

A pleasant week on tap with temperatures trending near to nearly 10 degrees below average! The marine layer will spread inland each night and clear to sunshine by mid to late morning.

The center of a low pressure system sitting off the coast of Northern California will bring showers to the northern half of the state while cooler and drier air will blanket the southern half.

Gusty westerly winds will pick up across the county each afternoon through Wednesday with gusts of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts will see gusts of 25 up to 40mph.

This pattern of cool mornings and pleasant afternoons sticks around through Thursday before a slight warm-up begins Friday and continues into early next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the west. By this weekend temperatures will be closer to 80 at the coast with 90s inland.

Fall is just around the corner with the fall equinox happening Thursday at 6:04pm! Ironically temperatures will be warming up as the new season begins making it feel like summer isn't over.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 79-85°

Mountains: 70-83°

Desert: 95-99°

