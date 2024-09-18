San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 18, 2024: Cool with possible showers through Friday

A slow-moving storm is approaching San Diego enhancing our marine layer bringing more clouds to the county and a chance of a little rain. This system will stall over Southern California potentially until Saturday morning.

Temperatures will continue to trend 5 to 15 degrees below average through Friday, with stubborn clouds and a chance of light showers. Accumulations, if any, will be light from a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch.

Winds will pick up again in the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 15 to 35mph each afternoon and evening through Friday.

Saturday will be our transition day with morning clouds giving way to sunshine by the afternoon and warmer temperatures by 5 to nearly 15 degrees. Temperatures continue to warm through Monday when highs will trend several degrees above average.

Monday will be the warmest day of the next seven, with highs near 80 at the coast, 90s inland, 80s in the mountains, and low 100s in the deserts.

Temperatures cool slightly by midweek, trending near average with 70s and 80s for most of the county.

Ironically, it will be cooler for the last days of summer than the first days of fall, as the fall equinox is at 5:43 a.m. Sunday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 72-76°

Mountains: 62-74°

Deserts: 88-91°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.