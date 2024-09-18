San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 18, 2024: A pattern of gloomy mornings and fall-like days

The marine layer spread inland overnight. By mid-to-late morning, skies will clear to sunshine for most of the county, and temperatures will be 1 to 5 degrees warmer.

It will be unseasonably cool through Friday as another storm approaches from the north. This storm will bring more clouds and a slight chance of light showers on Thursday. Accumulations, if any, will be light, less than .10".

Winds will pick up again Thursday in the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 15 to 35mph.

We'll wake up on Friday morning with clouds and possible sprinkles to patchy drizzle, and temperatures will remain below average into the afternoon.

Saturday will be 5 to 15 degrees warmer than Friday, and it will become slightly warmer on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be trending above normal by up to 5 degrees by Sunday. It will be near 80 on the coast, with 90s inland, 80s in the mountains, and low 100s in the deserts.

Ironically, our final summer days will be cooler while fall begins warm. The fall equinox is at 5:43 a.m. Sunday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-75°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 70-80°

Deserts: 89-93°

