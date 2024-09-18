San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 17, 2024: Cool and unsettled weather continues

It was another cool day with temperatures topping out 4 to 18 degrees below average, which is a touch warmer than yesterday. The marine layer will spread inland tonight with patchy fog and possible sprinkles by morning. Skies will clear to sunshine by mid to late morning for most of the county and it will be 1 to 3 degrees warmer.

It will be unseasonably cool through Friday as another storm approaches from the north, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of light showers on Thursday. Accumulations, if any, will be light, less than .10".

Winds will pick up again Thursday in the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 15 to 35mph.

Friday morning, we'll wake up with clouds and possible sprinkles to patchy drizzle, and temperatures will remain below average into the afternoon.

Saturday will be 5 to 15 degrees warmer than Friday becoming slightly warmer Sunday and Monday. In fact temperatures will be trending above normal by up to 5 degrees by Sunday. It will be near 80 at the coast, with 90s inland, 80s in the mountains and low 100s in the deserts.

Ironically, it will be cooler for the last days of summer than the first days of fall, as the fall equinox is at 5:43 a.m. Sunday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 74-79°

Mountains: 65-76°

Deserts: 90-93°

