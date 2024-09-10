San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 10, 2024: Temperatures will plummet by second half of week

After a hot record-breaking day, temperatures will drop 5 to 10 degrees this afternoon.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the inland valleys was extended and now expires at 8 pm. High temperatures inland will be between 91 and 104 degrees.

Temperatures will drop another 10 degrees on Wednesday, and the cooling will continue through Friday, when most of the county will see 70s and low 80s. Highs will top out 5 to 10 degrees below average and remain cool into early next week.

As high pressure weakens, a trough to our north digs south, ushering in cooler and drier conditions and increasing onshore flow. The coast and valleys will have a nice breeze with gusty winds targeting the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 20 to 45mph each afternoon and evening.

As onshore flow increases, the marine layer will return each night and morning, gradually deepening towards the valleys by week's end. In fact, on Thursday and Friday mornings, we may even see sprinkles to patchy drizzle out of the marine layer.

Westerly winds will help with nicer and more comfortable mornings with scattered clearing along the coast and better clearing inland each day.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 79-84°

Inland: 89-100°

Mountains: 90-99°

Deserts: 109-113°

