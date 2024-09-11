San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 10, 2024: Hello, fall weather!

Temperatures dropped 5 to 15 degrees today, and we'll see another 5 to 15 degrees drop tomorrow! Despite the drop in temperatures today, highs still topped out 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal.

The Excessive Heat Warning for the inland valleys is set to expire at 8pm today.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the inland and mountain communities until 8am Thursday due to increased particle pollution from wildfire smoke. If you smell smoke or see ash due to a wildfire, remain indoors with windows and doors closed or seek alternative shelter, if feasible. Avoid vigorous physical activity and run your air conditioner and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air.

By tomorrow, temperatures will be topping out about 5 degrees below normal for most of the county, and we continue to cool a few more degrees by Friday! Friday will bring mostly 70s to the county, even the inland valleys! That means our temperatures went from 15 to 25 degrees above normal during the worst of the heat to 5 to 10 degrees below normal!

As high pressure weakens, a trough to our north digs south, ushering in cooler and drier conditions and increasing onshore flow. The coast and valleys will have a nice breeze with gusty winds targeting the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 20 to 45mph each afternoon and evening through Thursday.

The gusty winds, dry conditions and low fuel moisture will lead to elevated fire danger in the mountains and deserts tomorrow and Thursday. These winds will also be detrimental to the wildfires burning in Southern California.

As onshore flow increases, the marine layer will return each night and morning, gradually deepening towards the valleys by week's end. In fact, on Thursday and Friday mornings, we may even see sprinkles to patchy drizzle out of the marine layer.

Westerly winds will help with nicer and more comfortable mornings with scattered clearing along the coast and better clearing inland each day.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 80-86°

Mountains: 75-87°

Deserts: 102-106°

