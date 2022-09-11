San Diego's Weather Forecast for September 10, 2022: Lingering showers & humidity from Kay

We're still feel the effects of what was hurricane Kay with high humidity and occasional drizzle to a few showers. The chance for anything from sprinkles to a stray thunderstorm will continue through at least Monday, potentially Tuesday, mainly in the mountains and deserts. Flooding was a major issue in the deserts when the storm hit and while we won't see flooding like we did on Friday, there is a slight chance for flooding with any heavy showers that form. A Flood Watch remains in effect through midnight Saturday for the inland, mountain and desert areas.

Highlights from the storm

Record daily rainfall Friday:

Lake Cuyamaca 2.03"

Campo .66"

San Diego .61"

Vista .39"

Ramona .32"

Escondido .16"

Borrego Springs 1.45"

Top rainfall amounts so far:

Mt. Laguna 5.11"

Ranchita 4.62"

Julian 3.68"

Lake Cuyamaca 2.14"

Borrego Springs 1.53"

Santee .50"

Kearny Mesa .44"

Ramona .32"

Chula Vista .21"

Carlsbad .20"

Peak wind gusts Friday:

Cuyamaca Peak 109mph

Big Black Mountain 96mph

Mt. Laguna 80mph

Otay Mountain 81mph

Jamul 79mph

Pine Valley 75mph

Julian 59mph

Alpine 56mph

Escondido 52mph

Poway 40mph

The deficit in San Diego for the water year total has dropped below 3" after recent rains which is wonderful as we are nearing the end of the water year which is September 30th. Even more beneficial to get this rain before Santa Ana season this fall.

A Beach Hazards Statement continues through 5pm Sunday for waves of 4 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents as well as the threat for lightning. It's advised to avoid going in the water until 72 hours after it rains due to bacteria from runoff.

It won't be as hot into next week with temperatures topping out near to a few degrees below normal away from the coast, expect 70s and 80s for most of the county. Humidity drops by midweek next week becoming more comfortable by next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 78-84°

Inland: 83-87°

Mountains: 70-85°

Desert: 94-99°

