San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 9, 2021: Monsoon Storms Today

Dangerous heat continues away from the coast with a Heat Advisory for the inland valleys and mountains until tomorrow night, though it will likely get extended through the weekend. Temperatures today will soar between 88 to 98 degrees this afternoon.

Monsoon flow will pump in higher humidity today bringing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. While peak activity will be in the mountains and deserts where localized flash flooding is possible, a few storms are expected to move west into the valleys with a slight chance all the way to the coast. The chance of storms on Friday will be more isolated in nature targeting our mountains and deserts.

Moisture retreats over the weekend but the heat lingers with above normal temperatures lasting through early next week elevating the fire danger.

Temperatures begin trending downward on Tuesday, staying warm but closer near average with less humidity.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 89-96°

Mountains: 88-98°

Deserts: 106-110°

