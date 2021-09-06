San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 6, 2021: Hot Holiday

The hot weather continues for the holiday with temperatures trending near to 10 degrees above average. Low clouds early will clear to sunny skies though some areas along the coast may take until the afternoon to see sunshine.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the mountains until 8pm for temperatures topping out between 90 and 101° today. If headed to the beaches to beat the heat be prepared for elevated surf of 3 to 4 feet along with strong rip currents. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect until 10pm so be sure to swim near a lifeguard.

Monsoon flow builds midweek bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms and while peak activity will favor the mountains and deserts, there is a slight chance for a stray storm to move west into the valleys and potentially all the way to the coast Wednesday and Thursday. The chance for monsoon storms will continue through at least Friday.

It will remain warm all week into the weekend.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 75-81°

Inland: 86-93°

Mountains: 85-100°

Deserts: 107-111°

