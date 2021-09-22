San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 22, 2021: Hot start to fall!

Yesterday was a record hot day in Ramona, Alpine and Vista and it's going to be even hotter today as we welcome fall; the autumnal equinox occurs at 12:21pm.

Temperatures will soar 5 to 20 degrees above average with near-record highs in San Diego, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido, Ramona, Alpine and Vista.

The Heat Advisory for the inland valleys continues until 8pm as temperatures soar between 95 and 105°.

Breezy this afternoon with westerly winds of 15 to 30mph.

We're heading into Santa Ana season, so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family and ensure your emergency kit is stocked and ready to go.

Temperatures plummet 5 to 15 degrees tomorrow with even greater cooling into the weekend. Humidity will be on the rise as monsoon moisture surges west. There is quite a bit of uncertainty with the monsoon forecast; at this time there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday with peak activity in the mountains.

This weekend will be much more comfortable with low to mid-70s at the coast, low to mid-80s inland, 70s in the mountains and 90s in the deserts. The marine layer will return in the overnight and morning hours clearing to sunny skies. Nice into early next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 77-88°

Inland: 97-105°

Mountains: 80-98°

Deserts: 102-108°

