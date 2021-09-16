San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 16, 2021: Comfortable end to summer

Temperatures will trend near to below normal into early next week giving us an early taste of fall for the final days of summer!

It's not only cooler but also much drier, which is making it feel a lot more comfortable but also elevating the fire danger. The mountains and deserts will not only be dry with humidity levels between 25 to 35% but also gusty with westerly winds of 20 to 35mph.

We're heading into Santa Ana Season so now is a good time to ensure you have defensible space around your home, go over your evacuation plan with your family, and check your emergency go kit is stocked.

The marine layer will spread inland each morning clearing out to sunny skies, most areas by mid to late morning. Patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute.

Temperatures start to go back up for the first day of fall on Wednesday, with the Autumnal Equinox happening at 12:21pm.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 77-84°

Mountains: 78-89°

Deserts: 105-109°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry