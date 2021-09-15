San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 15, 2021: Early Taste of Fall!

Temperatures drop another 2 to 6 degrees today with continued cooling into the weekend giving us an early taste of fall!

It's not only cooler but also much drier, which is making it feel a lot more comfortable but also elevating the fire danger. The mountains and deserts will not only be dry with humidity levels between 25 to 35% but also gusty with westerly winds of 25 to 35mph are possible.

If headed to the beaches be prepared for elevated surf with waves of 3 to 6 feet and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazard Statement will be in effect until 9pm to account for these dangerous conditions.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning this week clearing out to sunny skies, though some haziness may linger at some beaches. Patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute.

The more comfortable weather will stick around into early next week with temperatures trending near to just below average.

Fall is right around the corner with the Autumnal Equinox happening at 12:21pm on September 22nd.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 78-87°

Mountains: 78-92°

Deserts: 105-110°

