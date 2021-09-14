San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 14, 2021: Cooling Off!

Temperatures drop 2 to 9 degrees today with highs topping out near average. Greater cooling moves in the rest of the week, giving us an early taste of fall!

It will not only get cooler but also much drier along with gusty winds targeting the mountains and deserts where westerly winds of 25 to 35mph are possible. These winds in addition to humidity levels dropping to 25 to 35% will lead to elevated fire danger.

If headed to the beaches be prepared for elevated surf with waves of 3 to 6 feet and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazard Statement will be in effect through 9pm Wednesday to account for these dangerous conditions.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each morning this week clearing out to sunny skies, though stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches. Patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute.

The more comfortable weather will stick around into early next week with temperatures trending near to just below average.

Fall is right around the corner with the Autumnal Equinox happening at 12:21pm on September 22nd.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 82-90°

Mountains: 80-94°

Deserts: 106-110°

