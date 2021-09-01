Watch
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sept. 1, 2021: Drier and cooler conditions

Eileen M. Swanson/10News Weather Watcher
10News Weather Watcher
Strong clouds
Posted at 10:49 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 02:03:00-04

We dealt with a lot of activity over the past couple days! Tuesday was the last day of thunderstorms, at least for this week. We picked up measurable amounts of rain in the last 24 hours:

*Valley Center: 0.40"
*Alpine: 0.32"
*Ocotillo Wells: 0.30"
*Vista: 0.15"

The flash flood watch for the mountains and deserts ended on 10 p.m. Tuesday.

As we start to dry out, we will still be dealing with the marine layer, which will lead to cloudy mornings for most coast and inland areas. It will gradually clear with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. We will see faster clearing with more sunshine by the end of the week and weekend.

It will be slightly warmer this weekend. Increasing monsoonal moisture will support thunderstorm development each afternoon starting on Monday through the middle of next week.

Wednesday's Highs:
Coast: 72-78º
Inland: 77-81º
Mountains: 73-81º
Deserts: 95-102º

