San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, September 18, 2024: Warmth sticking around for the weekend

This weekend is all about layers! We have a cool start to the morning, as many coastal communities will take until 10 a.m. to reach even the mid 60s.

Areas of patchy, dense fog will persist until the early afternoon. Take note if you're driving! Visibility in some areas will be limited to a quarter-mile or less, especially inland.

By the afternoon the cloud cover will mix out, leading to mostly sunny skies for most of the county. The coast can look forward to highs in the low to mid 70s, while most inland neighborhoods will reach low to mid 80s.

While the coast will be below seasonal, serious heat is coming once again to the East County. The deserts have an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m., with highs near 110 degrees.

Relatively warm weather will stick around for the weekend. After a slight temperature dip Monday, expect a warmup for the middle of next week.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 68-78°
Inland: 81-91°
Mountains: 86-93°
Deserts: 104-110°

