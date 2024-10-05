San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2024: Heat alerts all weekend

The heat wave drags on this weekend! But here's the catch: it's missing the coastline for today.

Inland and desert communities have an Excessive Heat Warning, while the mountains have a Heat Advisory. All of those are active until Monday night.

Today's highs will bring the coast into the low to mid 70s — which is near seasonal averages. But things get abnormal for October once we get away from the water.

Most inland neighborhoods will top out near 90 degrees, bringing us about 5 degrees above average.

The mountains can expect 90s as well, while triple-digits are on the way for the deserts.

Also, Friday we saw record-setting highs in Campo, Palomar Mountain and Lake Cuyamaca. We're expected to tie or break temperature records today in Lake Cuyamaca, Campo and Borrego Springs.

We'll stay hot for Monday around the county, before a cooldown mid next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-83°

Inland: 86-96°

Mountains: 86-98°

Deserts: 103-109°

