San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 19th, 2024: Chilly morning before warm Saturday afternoon

Hard to complain about this weekend's forecast! Say hello to sunnier skies and warmer temperatures.

We're starting off the morning with clear skies that will last the whole weekend. We start of chilly, with many areas in the 50s. But don't be fooled! We're getting much warmer this afternoon compared to yesterday.

Coastal and inland highs return near normal today, bringing mid 70s to the coast and low 80s inland.

The warmup is a bit slower to reach the mountains and deserts, but they'll see highs closer to average by Monday. Expect weakening Santa Ana winds with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

The coast will see partly cloudy skies by Monday. Temperatures stay comfortable through the work week, dipping slightly for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-80°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 60-73°

Deserts: 77-84°

