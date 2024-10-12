Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2024: Cooldown starts Saturday

Posted

If you're looking for pumpkin spice latte weather, you're in luck in just a few days! First, we have to get through some fog this morning.

The coastline has a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m., with visibility dropping well below a quarter-mile for many neighborhoods. Take extra time on the roads, and avoid those high beams!

A cooldown begins this weekend. Coastal highs will be in the low 70s today, while inland neighborhoods will top out in the 80s.

Our temperatures will plateau for the beginning of the week, before even more cooling ahead of next weekend.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 70-80°
Inland: 81-88°
Mountains: 75-87°
Deserts: 95-102°

