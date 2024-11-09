Watch Now
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2024: Mild weekend, not as dry

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small: Mild weekend, onshore flow returns
We have another chilly morning! Most coastal and inland neighborhoods will wake up in the 40s, while many mountain communities start out near-freezing. 

By the afternoon we climb back near seasonal averages, with plenty of sunshine to go around. Expect highs near 70 along the coast, while inland communities will climb to the mid and upper 70s.

Over the weekend we’re going to get slightly cooler and much less dry, thanks to the return of onshore flow. That means the winds will be coming off of the water, bringing some moisture with it that will raise humidity in parts of the county that have been prone to fires.

Veteran’s Day is Monday! Along with the increase in moisture, we’ll see some mild cooling by the holiday. For the beginning of the work week, the cost will reach the mid 60 while mid 70s arrive inland.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 68-76°
Inland: 74-78°
Mountains: 61-74°
Deserts: 73-79°

