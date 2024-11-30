San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2024: Warm end of November

In perfect San Diego fashion, this forecast is a quiet one. Now is the time to enjoy some nice San Diego weather

We’re ending November on a warm note, with our daily highs 5-10 degrees above normal. The coast can expect low to mid 70s, while inland highs will reach near 80 degrees.

In the mountains, we’ll rise to the low 60s while desert communities will see mid 70s.

A cooling trend begins tomorrow, until we settle into seasonal temperatures by Monday. We have very small temperature changes in store for most of the work week, before a slight warmup for Friday.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 70-79°

Inland: 74-81°

Mountains: 61-73°

Deserts: 71-76°

