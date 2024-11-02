San Diego's Weather Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2024: Showers before clocks fall back

Most of today will be cool and mild along the coast, before we see showers and the clocks turning back overnight.

It’s another cool start, with 50s along the coast and 40s inland. By the afternoon, we warm up to the mid 60s in both of these areas. That sets us up for comfortable conditions, about 10 degrees below normal for most areas.

The mountains will be chilly, topping out in the 50s. Meantime the deserts rise put to the mid 70s. The mountains and deserts also have a wind advisory from 11 a.m. today until 4 a.m. Sunday. Wind gusts will peak at 55 miles per hour!

Tonight we’ll see light showers moving in, lingering until Sunday morning and bringing as much as .10” to coast, inland and mountain neighborhoods. Forecast models suggest those totals will skew lower on the coast, so we’re likely to see areas where there will barely be measurable rainfall.

Daylight Saving Time ends tomorrow! So don’t forget to adjust your clocks, because they will need to fall back an hour at 2 a.m.

We dry out Sunday and wake up to more cool conditions, before a mild round of warming for Monday. Temperatures will still be a few degrees below normal, but it will be even sunnier. These conditions drive just in time for Election Day on Tuesday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 53-62°

Deserts: 72-79°

