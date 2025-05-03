San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 3, 2025: Showers start tonight

We have a showers on the way, and the weather is already changing.

We could see some drizzle along the coast and inland this morning, along with marine layer clouds.

In San Diego, expect marine layer clouds to keep things gray for the day. There will be more clearing inland, leading to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

We’re getting cooler as a storm approaches. Today the cost will reach low to mid 60s. Inland, expect highs near 70. The mountains will see mostly low 60s, while the deserts will hit low 90s.

The first raindrops will begin to fall around 6 tonight. After some popup showers tonight, expect light rain for much of Sunday. The rain will likely peak in the late morning, but popup showers are likely for most of the day. The rain will be winding down tomorrow night, but some showers could stick around into early Monday morning.

Parts of the east county will be windy! The deserts will see a Wind Advisory from 6 tonight until 6 Sunday morning. That part of the county will see wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour this afternoon, strengthening near 60 miles per hour overnight.

The mountains will get wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, making for breezy conditions. Not much breeze will make it to inland and coastal neighborhoods.

We dry out by Monday afternoon. After that, we start warming up for the week. By Wednesday, San Diego will be sunny with highs near 70! Inland, highs will climb near 80 by the end of the week.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 63-69°

Deserts: 86-92°

