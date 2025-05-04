San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 3, 2025: Rain showers to peak Sunday morning

There's a lot of activity we are tracking in San Diego over the next few days, but the headline has to be the chance for showers across the region.

While the earliest rain drops started to fall before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the bulk of this system won't strike until the overnight hours into early Sunday morning.

A chance for showers sticks with the entire region through Cinco de Mayo on Monday, and in the mountains, through Tuesday. Rain totals will range anywhere from .05"-.25" in that span, with the larger amounts falling in the southwestern section of the valleys and coasts.

The mountains could see some snow falling around 5,000 ft. of elevation starting Sunday morning, but the snow level will rise a few thousand feet from there. No accumulation is expected in any mountain community.

The coast will also be under a High Surf Advisory from 5 a.m. through 11 p.m. Sunday, with waves of 5'-8' expected, and some local sets hitting 9'.

Gusty winds will be sticking around, especially for the marine areas, mountains and deserts. In fact, the deserts are under a Wind Advisory from 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday, with periods of gusts clocking in between 35-50 mph, and potentially surpassing 65 mph in some wind prone areas.

Temperatures on Sunday will remain well below average, putting the coast in the upper 50s to mid-60s, the valleys in the low 50s to low 60s, the mountains in the low 40s to low 50s and the deserts in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

That means everyone is about 5 to 25 degrees cooler than normal.

However, relief is in sight.

Everyone will gradually start to warm up starting Monday. We hit seasonal conditions by Wednesday and keep climbing from there.

The mountains will be in the upper 70s, the valleys in the 80s and the coast in the mid-70s at the end of the work week. The deserts will be back in the triple digits by next Saturday — a 30-degree swing from Sunday's daytime high.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 59-65°

Inland: 53-62°

Mountains: 42-52°

Deserts: 66-74°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.