San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 24, 2025: Sunny and mild rest of holiday weekend

It'll remain sunny and fairly mild the rest of the holiday weekend through Memorial Day before a gradual warmup through next week.

Temperatures on Sunday will be right around seasonal averages for the coast and deserts, and will be about 5-10 degrees below normal in the valleys and mountains.

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect for coastal communities through Monday night because of an elevated surf of up to six feet, leading to strong ripe currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

We know many of you want to hit the beach for the holiday, and we don't blame you! Just make sure you do it safely.

The coast will see partly cloudy skies the rest of the holiday weekend. Inland neighborhoods, meantime, will see morning fog just about every day through the extended forecast, but once that clears, you're left with mostly sunny conditions.

The mountains and deserts, while sunny themselves, will also experience a strong breeze throughout the day, with the potential for some gusts to surpass 40 mph in the mountains and 50 mph in the deserts.

Next week will see temperatures slowly start to rise, with everyone climbing back up above average by next Friday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-71°

Inland: 70-74°

Mountains: 68-74°

Deserts: 90-97°

