San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 24, 2025: Cool and mild for the long weekend

The long weekend is here! The unofficial start of summer is going to bring slightly cooler temperatures, and overall calm conditions.

The marine layer will keep the morning cloudy west of the mountains morning, with less clearing expected today.

The coast is going to stay mostly cloudy, with more sun coming out inland.

San Diego and the rest of the coast will reach the mid to upper 60s. Inland you’ll feel cooler today, with highs around 70 degrees.

If you’re heading to the beach, be careful in the water! We have a Beach Hazards Statement from 11 this morning to Monday night. Expect high surf with waves up to six feet tall, along with strong rip currents.

The mountains will hit low to mid 60s, and 90s are expected for the deserts. These parts of the county will be windy once again today, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

For the rest of the long weekend, conditions will stay stable. For inland neighborhoods you may get slightly warmer for Memorial Day.

Saturday’s Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 61-71°

Deserts: 84-91°

