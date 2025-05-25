San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 24, 2025: Calm and sunny for Memorial Day

This week, we can look forward to a nice and comfortable San Diego forecast!

Today we begin with more marine layer clouds, before clearing in the early afternoon.

The coast will reach up near 70 today, with low 70s inland. The mountains can expect upper 60s, while the desert is awaiting upper 90s.

Daily highs will be slightly cooler than normal.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until tomorrow night. The main concerns here are high surf and rip currents, so be careful around the water!

The day will be breezy for the mountains and deserts, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. The rest of the county will experience a subtle, cool breeze coming off of the water.

We have slight warming in store for the end of the week!

Sunday’s Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 71-75°

Mountains: 69-74°

Deserts: 91-97°

