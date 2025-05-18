San Diego’s Weather Forecast for Saturday, May 17: Light shower chances linger through morning

The cloudy and cool start to the weekend also came with light showers for areas in and west of the mountains. Chances for precipitation stick around into Sunday morning.

Once that clears, we are left with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions across the region. While temperatures will be warmer on Sunday, we'll still fall short of seasonal averages by about 5-10 degrees.

The mountains and deserts are under a Wind Advisory through 2 a.m. Sunday, with westerly winds between 25-40 mph and some gusts surpassing 60 mph. This leads to the likelihood of blowing dust in the deserts as well.

The warming trend continues to start the work week, with everyone back up above average by Monday. Temperatures will continue to climb even more. In fact, Vista (86) , Chula Vista (79) and Ramona (94) could set new records for Wednesday.

Ramona (93) could also set a new record Thursday.

The deserts, meantime, will be back in the triple digits on Wednesday, peaking at 106 degrees on Thursday.

Even when temperatures "cool down" into next Friday and Saturday, daytime highs will still be at or slightly above average.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 64-69°

Mountains: 59-66°

Deserts: 81-87°

